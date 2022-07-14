Waterford community mourns ‘one of a kind’ midwife Shauna McGrath killed in crash

The 22-year-old tragically died when the car she was driving collided with a lorry on the N25 road at Kilmacthomas at around 8.30am on Tuesday

Tributes are being paid to a “beautiful” and “talented” young midwife after she was killed while driving home from work on Tuesday morning.

22-year-old Shauna McGrath, who lived in Cloncoskeran, Abbeyside, in the Dungarvan area of Co Waterford, tragically died when the car she was driving collided with a lorry on the N25 road at Kilmacthomas at around 8.30am.

She had just finished a night shift at University Hospital Waterford (UHW) and was only around 15 minutes away from her home when the accident happened. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her body was later taken to UHW for a post-mortem. The driver of the lorry was also taken to the hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Shauna’s camogie team, Abbeyside, paid tribute to her online on Wednesday morning and said that she was “taken from us too soon”.

The club also extended their condolences to Shauna’s family, friends, and teammates.

“It is with profound sadness and disbelief that we learned yesterday of the passing of one of our own Abbeyside camogie players, a beautiful, talented young girl taken from us too soon,” it said in a statement.

“Shauna... teammate, friend, girlfriend, daughter, sister, may you rest in peace in the arms of the angels.

“Our deepest condolences to Shaunas mum and our chairperson Eleanor, Dad Hiker and sister Cadhla, her boyfriend Liam, her extended family, friends and teammates.

“Sending you the strength and support of the Abbeyside camogie community. Thinking of you all at this sad time. May Shauna rest in peace.”

Others said that the midwife would be “deeply missed” by all who knew her.

“My deepest sympathy to you all on your heartbreaking loss. Shauna was such a nice, bubbly person who lit up any classroom in the Friary. Always kind-hearted, generous and full of fun. May she rest in peace,” one person wrote.

A former colleague said: “Deepest sympathy to Hiker, Eleanor, Cadhla, Liam and all the extended McGrath and Fleming families on the tragic and devastating loss of your beloved Shauna.

“I had the absolute pleasure of working with her on a few occasions in Dungarvan when she was starting out on her chosen career. She was a breath of fresh air, kind, caring and full of fun.

“Our profession has lost a bright star. Thinking of you all at this difficult time. May Shauna's gentle soul Rest In Eternal Peace.”

And another said: “Beautiful Shauna taken far too soon. Shauna was an amazing young lady, one of a kind. I have the fondest memories of Shauna from her Friary days.

“She was a bright, vibrant, caring young lady, full of energy, fun and enthusiasm, always had time, a smile and a kind word for everyone.

“May God give you strength during the difficult sad and lonely days ahead, my thoughts and prayers will always be with you.”

Shauna is survived by her “heartbroken” parents Sean (Hiker) and Eleanor, sister Cadhla and her partner Joey, her beloved boyfriend Liam Power, and grandparents John and Breda McGrath and Ann Fleming.

Her funeral mass will take place on Saturday at 11am in St. Augustine’s Church, Abbeyside, followed by a burial in the adjoining cemetery.