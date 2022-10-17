Watchdog bans ‘offensive’ ad of Santa Claus grabbing woman’s ‘exposed buttocks’

The ASAI confirmed that a complaint was lodged about the ad claiming it to be “offensive and degrading to women”.

A Limerick pub was ordered to remove an “offensive” Christmas advertisement by the Advertising Standards Authority for Ireland (ASAI) last year, the organisation’s complaints committee has revealed.

The image showed a woman, shot from the waist down, who was “wearing briefs with her buttocks exposed” while a man wearing sunglasses and dressed as Santa Claus grasped her behind “while sticking up the middle finger of his left hand”.

The ad was shared to The Black Rabbit’s Facebook page last November but subsequently taken down.

Their complaints committee noted that they were “concerned” at the advertiser’s failure to respond to the complaint.

“They reminded them that there is an onus on advertisers to ensure that their advertising is in conformity with the Code.”

The ad was found to be in breach of three sections of the Code, including causing offence on various grounds including that of gender and the use of coarseness and undesirable innuendo.

A total of 15 case reports were included in the ASAI’s latest complaints bulletin, which contained reports on recent email, social media, online, and print advertising breaches being investigated by the organisation.

Woodies DIY, Parcel Motel, and Ryanair were among the companies included in the complaints rulings.

In Ryanair’s case, the complaint referred to an advertisement for car hire that was sent to a customer who had booked a holiday through the airline’s site.

The complainant said that “the prices shown in the advertisement for car hire were a quarter of the prices listed on the site in the booking phase”.

Ryanair rejected that the advertisement was in breach of misleading advertising rules but the complaint was ultimately upheld by the ASAI’s complaints committee.

They concluded that the advertisement was “likely to mislead and was therefore in breach of Section 4.1 of the Code”.

They further said that the advertisement “must not reappear in its current form”.

Commenting on the latest rulings, Orla Twomey, Chief Executive of the ASAI, said: “The ASAI fully investigates all complaints thoroughly to ensure that advertisers in Ireland are adhering to the guidelines.

“The latest complaints bulletin from the ASAI shows the significant part we play in ensuring that advertisements are legal, truthful, decent and honest for all Irish consumers.”