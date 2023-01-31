Watch: TD tells Leo Varadkar of dying OAP's agonising wait on trolley in Portiuncula Hospital

She was forced to move from a bed in Roscommon Hospital to a trolley in Portiuncula after suffering a seizure.

A TD has told Leo Varadkar of a dying OAP's agonising wait on a trolley in Portiuncula Hospital as he urged the expedition of plans for a new emergency department and additional bed capacity.

Independent TD for Roscommon-Galway Denis Naughten brought the issue before the Dáil on January 18 as he spoke about Mary Hughes (76), who died in Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe, Galway, on January 4.

