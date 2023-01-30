City centre scrap | 

Watch: People hit with chairs during street brawl near Stephen's Green in Dublin

Gardai are investigating ...

Watch: People hit with chairs during street brawl near Stephen's Green in Dublin

Video Team

Gardai are investigating a public order incident that occurred on King Street South, in Dublin city centre on the night of Saturday January 28, 2023


Today's Headlines

More Irish News

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

WatchMore Videos