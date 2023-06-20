Watch: Massive ‘tornado-like’ funnel cloud spotted over Dublin Airport

A funnel cloud was spotted over Dublin Airport this afternoon as a Status Yellow thunderstorm and rain warning remains in place for most of the country.

The weather alert will remain in place until 10pm for Leinster, Munster, Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Galway, Leitrim, Roscommon and Sligo.

"Thunderstorms and very heavy showers producing significant rainfall accumulations over short time periods,” Met Éireann said.

Possible effects include spot flooding, poor visibility and difficult travelling conditions. A Status Orange warning expired at 6pm this evening.

The funnel-shaped cloud is made up of condensed water droplets, associated with a rotating column of wind which hangs down from the cloud base and usually lasts for only a matter of minutes.

They are usually visible as a cone-shaped or needle-like protuberance from the main cloud base.

Met Éireann meteorologist Linda Hughes said a funnel cloud was very similar to a tornado, with the only difference being it didn’t touch the ground or a water surface.

“If that would touch the water then it would be a waterspout – they’re all the same principle but this one does look like a funnel cloud,” she said.

“It’s basically rotating air coming out of the base of a cloud, it’s normally due to a cumulonimbus cloud and that’s also the type of cloud that produces thunderstorms.

“On the radar earlier this afternoon, there were lots of heavy showers and there were some thunderstorms around Dublin and near Dublin Airport.

“They’re not very common but they do occur particularly if there are intense thunderstorms.”

A spokesperson for Dublin Airport said it was operating as normal.

A funnel cloud was also spotted over Mayo this afternoon.

Ms Hughes said a number of factors would have to take place for a funnel cloud to turn into a tornado.

“It depends on the strength of the wind and how much moisture if picks up – usually in Ireland they wouldn’t be as intense as American but there have been tornados in Ireland so it’s not completely out of the question, but they would be very rare,” she said.

“If they do touch the ground, the winds surrounding them are very strong but in thunderstorms in general there can be very strong gusts so they can cause some problems.”