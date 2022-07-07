Watch: Man jokingly asks prisoners how much they will give him if he frees them from van

The short clip records the man approaching the open door of the Irish Prison Service van before shouting into the lads inside

An hilarious TikTok video that captures the moment a passer-by jokingly asks prisoners how much they will give him if he frees them from their prison van has gone viral.

The short clip records the man approaching the open door of the Irish Prison Service van before shouting into the lads inside.

“Watch this,” he says in the recording, “right, there’s definitely no one around, how much you give us if I let you out?”

A couple of voices in thick, Dublin accents can be heard shouting, “ah here ah here”, before one wit replies, “I’ll give ya a rollup” (cigarette), to which their pretend would-be rescuer replies, “ah, it’s not enough,” as he walks away.