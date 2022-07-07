Watch: Man jokingly asks prisoners how much they will give him if he frees them from van
An hilarious TikTok video that captures the moment a passer-by jokingly asks prisoners how much they will give him if he frees them from their prison van has gone viral.
The short clip records the man approaching the open door of the Irish Prison Service van before shouting into the lads inside.
READ MORE
Watch: Dancing security guard at Dublin’s Longitude festival goes viral
From Maura Higgins to Jack Keating: The Irish stars that rocked the Love Island villa
“Watch this,” he says in the recording, “right, there’s definitely no one around, how much you give us if I let you out?”
A couple of voices in thick, Dublin accents can be heard shouting, “ah here ah here”, before one wit replies, “I’ll give ya a rollup” (cigarette), to which their pretend would-be rescuer replies, “ah, it’s not enough,” as he walks away.
Today's Headlines
PINK LADY | Hairdresser reveals how to get Laura Whitmore's new pink do
Yacht About It | Claudine and Robbie Keane enjoy sunny stay in St Tropez and Cannes
Jail birds | Kinahan lieutenant joins gangster moll partner behind bars following drug convictions
'stupid' | Paedophile caught by decoy sting has prison term suspended on appeal
gritty streets | Marvel actor Barry Keoghan out to prove he’s ‘Top Boy’ with new Netflix role
Love sick | Maura Higgins says she ‘may as well just go into Love Island again’ as she ‘couldn't be more’ single
lagging behind | EncroChat phone hack led to jailing of 400 UK criminals but no success in Ireland
Harassment case | Gardai probe anti-vaxxer over ‘sinister’ threats made to FG senator Micheál Carrigy’s family
homecoming | Chelsea set to bring London boy Raheem Sterling home as deal is expected today
no pay | RTÉ staffer associated with Late Late Show loses suspension bid after alleged ‘confrontation’