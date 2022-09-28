Watch: Longford motorist has lucky escape after car crashes and lands on its roof

Shocking video footage shows the incident which took place in Newtownforbes, Co Longford yesterday

Driver has lucky escape after car overturns in Co Longford

A motorist miraculously walked away unscathed after the car he was driving smashed into a parked vehicle and overturned before landing on its roof in the middle of a busy midlands village.

Video footage of the incident which took place in Newtownforbes, Co Longford yesterday morning shows a dark coloured saloon collide with another car at speed, causing it to turn over and flip onto its roof.

The incident unfolded just after 10am and just yards from a pedestrian crossing and a busy newsagents.

Emergency services rushed to the scene as traffic at both entrances to the village was held up for some time.

Luckily, the driver of the vehicle was uninjured as gardaí confirmed an investigation into the incident was now underway.

Photo from the scene

“Gardaí were alerted to a RTC on Main Street, Newtownforbes on Tuesday 27th September, 2022 at approximately 10.10a.m,” said a garda spokesperson.

“A single vehicle collision occurred when the car overturned on the road, and struck a parked vehicle.

"The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was uninjured.

“Investigations are ongoing.”