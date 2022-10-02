Watch: Dublin Krispy Kreme doughnut heist goes viral as chancers steal glazed goods

“Dublin doughnut heist” has attracted thousands of views on social media sited such as TikTok and Youtube

And when these boys spotted that a tray of the delicious doughnuts had been left unattended outside the branch in Blanchardstown they were fast on their feet to relieve the bakery of their buns.

Whipping the gates open and whispering instructions to each other they dash in and remove some bun-packed boards from the bread trolley and slip back into the darkness with dozens of doughnuts each.

A recording of the theft under the label, 'Dublin doughnut heist' has attracted thousands of views on social media sited such as TikTok and Youtube.

Krispy Kreme, Inc. is an American multinational doughnut company and coffeehouse chain. Krispy Kreme was founded by Vernon Rudolph in the 1930s.

Apparently Vernon had the novel idea that people would actually pay for the doughnuts they got.

Seems that concept hasn't quite caught on with this crew just yet.