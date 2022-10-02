Watch: Dublin Krispy Kreme doughnut heist goes viral as chancers steal glazed goods
“Dublin doughnut heist” has attracted thousands of views on social media sited such as TikTok and Youtube
You can't beat a good Krispy Kreme doughnut.
And when these boys spotted that a tray of the delicious doughnuts had been left unattended outside the branch in Blanchardstown they were fast on their feet to relieve the bakery of their buns.
Whipping the gates open and whispering instructions to each other they dash in and remove some bun-packed boards from the bread trolley and slip back into the darkness with dozens of doughnuts each.
A recording of the theft under the label, 'Dublin doughnut heist' has attracted thousands of views on social media sited such as TikTok and Youtube.
Krispy Kreme, Inc. is an American multinational doughnut company and coffeehouse chain. Krispy Kreme was founded by Vernon Rudolph in the 1930s.
Apparently Vernon had the novel idea that people would actually pay for the doughnuts they got.
Seems that concept hasn't quite caught on with this crew just yet.
Today's Headlines
Monk rat-tled | Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch stunned as Jonathan Dowdall could turn State witness in Regency murder trial
Krispy crime | Watch: Dublin Krispy Kreme doughnut heist goes viral as chancers steal glazed goods
TOUGH TIMES | Frances Black says she was made use the back door by embarrassed parents as a pregnant teen
debts | Fianna Fáil pocketed €500k ‘charity’ cash from fundraiser to cover election spending
arrested | Drugs found in ‘Del Boy’ Hutch’s system after high-speed crash left Ukrainian refugee injured
Hill-O-Ween | PJ Gallagher and DJ Jim McCabe take on tandem bike challenge in aid of charity
'foolish' | Derry woman caught speeding at 100mph without licence was on way to Ed Sheeran concert
Shocking | New figures reveal 1,756 convicted sex offenders currently living in Ireland
SHOCKING | Prayers said for Ukrainian girl (8) stabbed 74-times in Clare emergency accommodation
Youths filmed stealing doughnuts from Krispy Kreme