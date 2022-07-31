Washout bank holiday but Met Eireann say dry and sunny weather expected next weekend

"Current indications suggest that high pressure will continue to slowly build from Thursday onwards, leading to mostly dry and settled conditions.”

The bank holiday Monday is set to be a washout, but dry and sunny weather is forecast for next weekend.

While today will start off fairly misty and cloudy with some lingering rain or drizzle, drier and and brighter conditions in the northwest will become more widespread through the morning, with sunny spells and just isolated showers developing by the early afternoon.

It will remain mild today with highest temperatures of 17 to 20C.

Tonight will be mostly dry and calm with some light mist and fog.

However, falls of rain will begin to move in across much of the southern half of the country towards morning, paving way for a wet Monday.

"[Monday] is mostly dull with outbreaks of rain extending northeastwards from the southwest through the day,” a Met Éireann forecaster said.

"Turning heaviest in the afternoon and evening, with hill, mist and coastal fog too.

"Highest temperatures will range 17C to 21C, in light to moderate southwest breezes.”

It will then be mixed for the rest of the week with rain to start, but dry settled conditions are expected to build by the end of the week.

"Blustery outbreaks of showery rain to start on Tuesday, followed by intermittent warm sunny spells too,” the national forecaster said.

"Highest temperatures of 18C to 24C in brisk moderate southwest winds.

"A mix of sunny spells and light scattered showers for Wednesday. Cooler than previous days with highest temperatures of 15C to 20C with moderate southwest winds veering northwesterly."

Thursday will then remain mostly dry with the possibility of long spells of sunshine as high pressure looks to build.

"Current indications suggest that high pressure will continue to slowly build from Thursday onwards, leading to mostly dry and settled conditions.” the forecaster said.