Warning issued to Government ministers over use of TikTok on official devices

Goverment ministers, their departments and state agencies had been advised not to download or use TikTok on their official devices unless “there is a business need”.

New guidance has been issued by the National Cyber Security Centre in the wake of mounting concern globally about the Chinese-owned video sharing app. The Government had sought fresh security advice on the issue in February.

A Government spokesperson said on Friday: “The National Cyber Security Centre has conducted a technical assessment.

“Its advice is that TikTok should not be installed or used on official public sector devices save in exceptional cases where there is a business need.

“This is consistent with the position taken by the European Commission.”

The spokesperson was not immediately able to clarify what an example of “a business need” is.

The US and UK governments have all recently banned the use of the app on official devices amid growing fears about what information the Chinese government could access through the platform.

TikTok – owned by Chinese company ByteDance – was recently banned from the phones of staff working at the European Commission due to cyber-security fears.

TikTok has repeatedly denied that it has ever shared data with the Chinese government and has said the company would not do so if asked. It has described the government bans as misguided.

Independent.ie previously reported that rural Independent TDs have become the unlikely stars of TikTok, clocking up thousands of followers on the controversial platform.

Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae is joined by Limerick’s Richard O’Donoghue and Clare TD Michael McNamara in the top 10 most-followed politicians on the app.

However, it is Justice Minister Simon Harris who has drawn the biggest crowd with just over 90,000 followers. The Fine Gael TD has previously told followers that while “some politicians like to sneer at TikTok”, he has a “no bull, no spin” approach to the platform popular with young people.