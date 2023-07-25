Warning issued as ‘vicious’ cat the size of ‘mini-leopard’ on the loose in Wicklow

The whereabouts of the cat is now unknown, but the last sighting placed it in the Putland Road/Sidmonton Road area

A warning has been issued by a Bray resident following reports of a stray cat that has attacked another cat in the area and now appears to have gone feral.

The cat, which is said to be a Bengal breed, is believed to have been owned previously by a tenant who was renting a property in the Putland Road vicinity.

A Bray resident, who didn’t wish to be named but is a friend of the former tenant’s neighbour, whose cat was attacked by the stray Bengal, said the “wild side of the cat is coming out, it’s hungry, and it’s frightened.”

It attacked her friend’s pet in her garden and the woman took her garden hose and turned it on the stray “on full blast”. While the stray “gave up the ghost for a minute, it took a breather and went for the cat again”.

It was then chased away, but “there was no doubt in her mind that the cat was going in for the kill”.

She has since made a poster which has been distributed on social media.

Describing the cat, the woman said: “His eyes are yellow and he’s got spots. He’s bigger, he’s leaner, he’s more muscular. Without any difficulty whatsoever, he can just lift up off the ground and reach 10 to 12 foot. He’s so agile. You’re kind of looking at a mini-leopard.”

The whereabouts of the cat is now unknown, but the last sighting placed it in the Putland Road/Sidmonton Road area.

The woman contacted local gardaí but they were not in a position to do anything about it. The ISPCA has also been informed.

A spokesman for the ISPCA in Wicklow, TJ, said a call had come in on Monday, July 24, about the animal.

“We don’t know how we’d catch it because we’d have to pinpoint where it would be. According to the person who rang in, it was a vicious cat.”

TJ said that a cat can go feral if it has been left to fend for itself, “but maybe it wasn’t the friendliest cat to start out with either”.

As regards the Bengal breed, TJ said he had one at the centre in the past and it was “a lovely cat, very clever”, however, “they would be bigger than your ordinary, domestic cat and could weight up to 10kg, whereas your domestic cat would be only half that.”

TJ said that staff at the ISPCA wouldn’t be qualified to use tranquilisers to catch it and the alternative is for someone qualified to trap it.