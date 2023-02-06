Warning issued as bottles of bootleg Prime drink being sold across Dublin
In December huge queues formed at several shops around the capital as desperate parents tried to get their hands on the popular drink
Parents are being warned to be vigilant as fake Prime is being sold all over Dublin.
Big Brother star Ray Shah took to social media this morning to warn his followers about the dodgy drinks.
Owned by YouTuber stars Jake Paul and KSI, the energy drink became an internet sensation late last year as kids demanded bottles for Christmas.
Retailing for a few dollars in the US, the high-energy drink was being sold on the black market in Dublin for as much as €15 per bottle.
Shah, who appeared in Big Brother in 2003 and now owns BodyFirst Nutrition in Clontarf, warned his followers how to spot a fake bottle if you find one for sale.
The real bottles have multiple grooves while the fakes only have two grooves.
Restricted to two bottles per customer, lots of shops hiked the price up to €15 per bottle.
