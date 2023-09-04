Warning issued after kayakers rescued in sea drama off Wicklow

‘We located two men on an inflatable kayak a half mile south east of Wicklow Head’

WICKLOW RNLI has issued a warning about the dangers of inflatables after rescuing two men in a kayak on Sunday afternoon.

The inshore lifeboat was launched shortly after 4pm after a member of the public walking at Wicklow Head made a 999 call to the Coast Guard, saying they had witnessed that the kayakers were struggling to get ashore.

Speaking after the call out, Wicklow RNLI Helm Alan Goucher said: “We located two men on an inflatable kayak a half mile south east of Wicklow Head, they were trying to paddle against the tide, but realised they were fighting a losing battle as the ebb tide was pushing them further south.”

The kayakers did not require any medical attention and were landed safely ashore at the Glen Strand.

Commenting after the call out Wicklow RNLI Press officer, Tommy Dover said: “The good weather over the weekend saw a big increase in leisure craft activity along the coast.

"Inflatables can pose significant risks, as they are susceptible to changing tides, offshore winds, and currents. We would urge everyone to leave the inflatables at home and not bring them into the sea.”