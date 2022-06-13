Warm week ahead as temperatures could hit a sizzling 26C in parts of Ireland

Thursday and Friday will be the hottest days of the week

After disappointing weekend, weather conditions are set to be drier and warmer across the country this week as temperatures may hit a sizzling 26 degrees.

However, there will be some patchy rain or drizzle in parts between sunny spells, Met Éireann is warning.

It will be mostly cloudy on Monday morning with some light isolated showers in Ulster and Connacht.

Some showers will spread to north Leinster by afternoon, however it will remain mainly dry elsewhere with the best of the bright or sunny spells in the southeast with highest temperatures between 14 to 18 degrees, in light to moderate westerly breezes.

Monday night will be dry in most areas, but outbreaks of rain and drizzle will develop in parts of the west and north, with the best of any clear spells in the southeast.

Most of the country will be dry on Tuesday with the best of the bright or sunny spells in Leinster and east Munster.

It will be mostly cloudy in the northwest, with some isolated showers and highest temperatures between 15 to 19 degrees in light to moderate south to southwest breezes.

Tuesday night will be mainly dry in the east and south with some clear spells, but cloudier in the west and north with some light rain, mainly in coastal areas.

Wednesday will be dry in most areas with the best of bright or sunny spells in Munster and Leinster, Met Éireann said.

Patchy rain and drizzle will affect western parts of Connacht and Ulster with highest temperatures between 15 to 21 degrees with light variable or southerly breezes, warmest in the southeast.

Wednesday night will be mild and mainly dry, patchy rain or drizzle will continue to affect parts of the west and northwest with lowest temperatures between 11 to 14 degrees.

Thursday will be warm and mainly dry with some sunshine in the east and south as temperatures are set to reach the mid-twenties.

There'll be some further patchy rain at times in the northwest with highest temperatures between 18 to 24 degrees with moderate southerly breezes, warmest over the northern half of the country.

On Thursday night, rain in the northwest will become more persistent.

On Friday, rain and drizzle will move southeastwards over the country, becoming light and patchy as it does so.

A few showers will follow later in the day and temperatures are set to range from 20 to 26 degrees in Leinster and Munster and from 15 to 19 degrees for west Munster, Connacht and Ulster as cooler air follows the rain and drizzle with light westerly breezes.