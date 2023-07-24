Wallaby filmed hopping along Irish roads safely captured and is ‘now safe’

The wallaby was first spotted around three to four days ago on a road followed by sightings in fields and roadsides

Footage of the wallaby on the loose was shared widely on social media

A wallaby spotted in Co Down has been captured and is “now safe” after video footage emerged of the animal walking on a road.

Pet recovery group Lost and Found Pets North Down and Ards took to social media to confirm the animal had been recovered but said its owner remains a mystery.

"As you know we have been keeping a track of a stray wallaby for a few days now between Ballynahinch/Lisburn area,” they said on Facebook alongside a photo of the animal, who they nicknamed ‘Skippy’ in a hashtag.

"First spotted around three to four days ago on a road followed by sightings in fields and roadsides, he was sticking to one area.

"Petting farms and known keepers were checked but no one had any missing so who owns this one?

Video appears to show wallaby walking across road in Co Down

"Discussions have taken place over the last day or so between professional rescue team Skywatch Nl and a vet and a plan was put in place to try and capture this Wallaby today. However, whilst some of the team were on route to where we had received sightings this morning a farm was able to detain him safely.

“If this wallaby has been kept in captivity he will have been starving and likely frightened.

"(It is) now safe and in experienced hands where there are other wallabies for company and they are happy to let him stay if no owner comes forward.”

In the footage which circulated late last week, the driver of a car is shown stopping at a junction where the animal is on the road.

The driver of the car states they “almost hit” the animal before it makes its way over to the other side of the road.

Wallabies, alongside kangaroos, which are similar in appearance, are native to Australia.

Despite the recording claiming the animal was spotted in the Lisburn area, Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council confirmed it was recorded in the Ballynahinch area.