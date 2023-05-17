Violence breaks out and landlord punched during eviction at Dublin home

The security allegedly boarded up the back door and began throwing the tenants’ furniture out of the house.

The property was deemed in breach of fire safety following an inspection in March

Mould on the walls inside the property on Harrington Street

Furniture discarded at the front of the property in Dublin 8

Landlord Ronald McCourt was injured during the altercation outside the property

Tenant Rosemary Jones said she was left 'shaken and frightened'

Gardai were called after a violent altercation broke out during an eviction in Dublin this afternoon, which left a landlord bleeding from the face.

Security personnel, hired by the landlord, arrived at the property, 21 Harrington Street, Dublin 8, around 8am while residents locked themselves inside the building.

The security allegedly boarded up the back door and began throwing the tenants’ furniture out of the house.

A broken wardrobe, door, chairs, mattresses and clothes lay on the front lawn after lunchtime while security personnel sat on chairs outside the front door guarding the property, with the residents inside.

The landlord, Ronald McCourt, arrived at the property around 1.30pm and a physical altercation broke out on the street outside, during which the landlord was punched and left bleeding from the face.

Landlord Ronald McCourt was injured during the altercation outside the property

The tenants of the property locked themselves into the front room and spoke to Independent.ie through the window.

Rosemary Jones (52) said: “I feel so shaken and frightened. We are trapped in here, in this one room and they have the bedroom door taken off my room and nothing in it.

“I feel really scared, I’m very nervous,” she added.

The three people inside the property have lived at the premises for two years. The termination notice, seen by the Independent.ie, said the landlord was selling the building.

Mould on the walls inside the property on Harrington Street

“The tenancy of 21 Harrington Street will terminate on Wednesday 10/5/2023. You must vacate and give up possession of the dwelling on or before the termination date,” said the notice, served on November 7.

“The reason for the termination of the tenancy is because the landlord intends, within nine months after the termination date, to enter into an enforceable agreement for the transfer to another, for full consideration, of the whole of his or her interest in the dwelling or the property containing the dwelling (the ‘agreement to sell’).”

Speaking to Independent.ie, the landlord, Mr McCourt, said the building is “not up to fire standards”.

Mattresses and furniture piled inside the front door

The building was inspected by the Dublin Fire Brigade on March 21 and, following the inspection, was regarded as a “breach” of fire safety.

“I got that two months ago,” he said about the fire safety report.

“I gave them an eviction notice ten months ago and they are supposed to be gone on May 10. They are overholding. Not only that, I was paying for the gas and electricity,” he added.

Furniture discarded at the front of the property in Dublin 8

The inspection report said: “The management deficiencies on the attached schedule were noted and are regarded as a breach of Section 18(2) of the Fire Services Acts, 1981 and 2003 and/or Statutory Instrument S.I no.249 of 1985 Fire Services in Places of Assembly; Ease of Escape Regulations 1985, and accordingly renders you liable to persecution.”

Mr McCourt said the rest of the tenants left after receiving their notice. Gardaí arrived at the property after the altercation and said it was a “civil matter”.

Gardaí were contacted for comment.