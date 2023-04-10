Vigil to take place in Limerick in memory of mum Geila Ibram (27) who was stabbed to death

A 26-year-old Afghan national, Habib Shamel, was charged with her murder before Belfast Magistrates last Saturday.

The heartbroken family of a Romanian mother-of-four stabbed to death in Limerick are now hoping to repatriate her remains.

Geila Ibram (27) suffered fatal injuries after being stabbed multiple times in an apartment off the Dock Road in Limerick last Tuesday.

Relatives of Ms Ibram have now visited Limerick and viewed her remains at University Hospital Limerick (UHL).

They are now considering her funeral arrangements and are hoping to repatriate her remains to Romania.

A 26-year-old Afghan national, Habib Shamel, was charged with her murder before Belfast Magistrates last Saturday.

He had been arrested in the Malone area of south Belfast on Thursday after travelling by bus from Limerick to Northern Ireland.

Shamel - who arrived in Ireland in October 2020 - was remanded in custody and will appear again before a Northern Ireland court on May 2.

He had been living over recent months in the mid-west and had claimed asylum status.

Gardaí and the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) are closely liaising over the ongoing investigation.

PSNI and gardaí described the fatal attack as "frenzied and vicious" - with a PSNI detective telling the Belfast court, as the prosecution opposed bail, that the defendant was "a "volatile and dangerous human being, with a real danger of reoffending".

Ms Ibram is believed to have only arrived in Ireland in early March – and was originally from Tulcea, in Dubruja, in Romania.

She had travelled to Ireland only three weeks before her death in a bid to support her children and family in Romania.

A vigil will be held tomorrow, Tuesday 11, in her memory at Steamboat Quay in Limerick at 5.30pm.

The vigil aims to show support for the Ibram family and the Romanian community as well as demonstrating a public rejection of all forms of gender based violence in Irish society.

Limerick Cllr Elisa O’Donovan announced the vigil in a tweet, writing: “This will mark the one week anniversary of her death. We will meet together in her memory to pay our respects as a Limerick community.”

She added: “To die in such violent and horrific circumstances is unthinkable to me. I am numbed that this extreme violence against women is becoming too frequent in our lives."

Meanwhile, Ruhama, SERP (Sexual Exploitation Research Programme), and the National Women’s Council have said they are “horrified and deeply saddened” by the news of Ms Ibram’s death as they extended their condolences to her family and loved ones.

Gardaí have again appealed for anyone who witnessed or heard anything suspicious off the Dock Road in Limerick at lunchtime on Tuesday (April 4) to contact them.

CCTV security camera footage has played a central role in the garda investigation.