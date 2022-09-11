Vigil to take place for two children who died in fatal car blaze in Westmeath

Flowers and teddies were left at the scene of the tragedy, which has plunged the local community into mourning

Flowers and teddies left at the scene of the tragedy

A vigil will be held this evening in memory of two children aged two and five who died in a car fire last Friday near Multyfarnham in Co Westmeath.

The children’s mother Lynn Egar, was airlifted to hospital and is not believed to have sustained life-threatening injuries. The children were named as Thelma (5) and Michael (2).

Local primary school, St Cremin’s in Multyfarnham where Thelma was in senior infants has organised a vigil walk which will take place this evening. It will be followed by a short prayer service.

Flowers and teddies were left at the scene of the tragedy, which has plunged the local community into mourning.

Earlier today, prayers for the victims and their families were said at Sunday mass at the Church of St Nicholas in Multyfarnham.

The tragedy was mentioned at the beginning of 11 o’clock mass and the priest asked parishioners to keep the families in their minds and prayers, and he also prayed for the children during his Prayers of the Faithful.

In the midland town of Rathowen, the house where Lynn Egar lived with her family remained sealed off by gardaí this afternoon.

Little Michael and Thelma

Neighbours did not wish to comment, just to say the family are private people who kept to themselves.

“They are a lovely family, keeping to themselves like all of us. It’s a terrible tragedy,” said one.

A garda statement last night said that gardaí at Mullingar continue to investigate all of the circumstances surrounding the deaths of a 2 year old infant boy and a 5 year old girl following a fatal car fire in County Westmeath on Friday, 9 September, 2022.

Post mortems have concluded on the bodies of both deceased by the State Pathologist Dr. Sally Ann Collis. Results of the post mortem examinations are not being released for operational reasons.

Forensic examination of the vehicle by the Garda Technical Bureau is continuing.

Read more Gardai probe arson lead after two kids die in horror car blaze in Westmeath

A female in her 40s continues to be treated for serious, but non-life threatening, injuries at a Dublin Hospital, the statement said.

An Garda Síochána continue to appeal to any person with any information in relation to this fatal incident to contact them.

The Incident room at Mullingar Garda Station can be contacted on 044 9384000, or contact the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.