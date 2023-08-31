Vigil to be held in Cashel for three members of O'Reilly family killed in crash

“The people of this town are good people. I know they'd be there for everybody in the town”

A vigil is to be held in Cashel this afternoon to allow the community to express their condolences to the family of Thomas and Bridget O'Reilly and their grandson Tom who were killed in a car crash on Tuesday.

Thomas, his wife Bridget and three-year-old Tom were rear seat passengers in the car that hit a wall in the Windmill Knockbulloge area.

A 22-year-old man who was driving the car, and 22-year-old woman in the front seat, who are both from the same family, are being treated for serious injuries.

Parish priest Fr Enda Brady told RTÉ's Morning Ireland that the vigil was organised to let the community express their condolences.

"There's going to be a vigil in St John the Baptist Church on Friar Street in Cashel today at 3pm,” he said.

Thomas and Bridget O'Reilly were also killed

"Just for the people to allow themselves to express - there's so much grief and emotion at this time - their solidarity with the O’Reilly family, to pray for those who are injured at this time as well. I think it’s important that we can all express ourselves at an awful time like this."

Fr Brady said the people of Cashel have welcomed the vigil.

"I know the people of the town, they were so delighted to hear that this vigil was on today, that they have some opportunity to express their grief and their sympathy to the O’Reilly family. The people of this town are good people. I know they'd be there for everybody in the town.

He said it will take the family "a long time" to come to terms with what happened and that "all that people can do is be there for them".

"I would say that they’re still in an awful lot of shock. They just don’t know how to express themselves or to cope with their grief at this stage," he added.

Meanwhile, the first of the funerals of four young people who were killed in a car crash in Clonmel last Friday will take place later today.

Luke McSweeney, 24 and his 18-year-old sister Grace McSweeney, Zoey Coffey and Nicole Murphy, both also 18, died in a crash, hours after the teenagers received their Leaving Certificate exam results.

They were on their way to celebrate when the car they were travelling in overturned and hit a stone wall.

The funeral mass for Nicole will take place at 12pm at St John the Baptist Church in her native Kilcash.

Five people have died on Irish roads this week, including three-year-old girl in Co Laois yesterday.

Latest figures show there have been 125 deaths on the roads in the Republic so far this year, an increase of 25 for the same period last year.