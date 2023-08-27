Vigil for four young people killed in Clonmel tragedy to be held this evening

Siblings Luke McSweeney (24) and his sister Grace McSweeney (18) and two of their friends, Nicole Murphy (18), and Zoey Coffey (18), died in the tragic accident

A vigil will be held to remember the four young people who died in a tragic road traffic collision in Co Tipperary on Friday.

Siblings Luke McSweeney (24) and his sister Grace McSweeney (18) from Clonmel, and two of their friends, Nicole Murphy (18) from Ballypatrick, and Zoey Coffey (18) from Kilsheelan, died in the tragic accident which occurred on Friday night.

The collision happened on the outskirts of town shortly after 7.30pm.

The three young women were on their way to a celebration event after receiving their Leaving Cert results earlier that same day.

The vigil will take place at 6.30pm in the Denis Burke Park in Clonmel. The event is expected to be attended by the Bishop of Waterford and Lismore, Alphonsus Cullinan, and will be led by the mayor of Clonmel, Richie Molloy.

Grace McSweeney and Zoey Coffey were former students of Presentation College in Clonmel, while Nicole Murphy attended the Loreto Secondary School and Luke McSweeney went to school at Clonmel High School.

Presentation College Principal Michael O’Loughlin remembered Grace McSweeney as a “gentle and kind” person.

He also said Zoey Coffey was “warm and vibrant”.

Loreto Secondary school Principal, Anne McGrath, described Nicole as a “beautiful student”.

“No words can express our sorrow, pain and grief. Nicole was a beautiful student, highly regarded by staff and students alike. During her time in Loreto, she developed into a young woman who was kind, gentle and witty and she was a trusted and loyal friend,” a statement from the school said.

Yesterday afternoon, President Michael D Higgins expressed his sympathies to the family saying: “the hearts of all parents and relatives, indeed the whole community, will have gone out to the families of Zoey Coffey, Nicole Murphy and Luke and Grace McSweeney, who lost their lives in a traffic accident in Co Tipperary last night.”

“The grief that has been expressed by the community is nearly unbearable and I send my deepest sympathies to their families, their whole community, those in their year in school and the whole school, it's pupils and management.”

While the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the “thoughts of the whole country” were with the families, friends and the wider community of the victims of the tragedy.

“For young lives, so full of possibility, to be cut short in this way is truly devastating and heartbreaking. The whole nation mourns them,” he said.