Video shows fans attacking stewards amid violence at Bray Wanderers v Longford Town game
Gardai have confirmed that a man was arrested after trouble flared at a Bray Wanderers match in Longford Town.
Footage showing what appears to be fans attacking stewards at the game in Bishopsgate Stadium was captured on video and shared widely on social media.
In the short clip, young men can be seen aiming punches and hitting stewards with an Irish tricolour flag while chanting “we are Bray, we are Bray”.
Both League of Ireland sides drew in the game that was marred by violence as flares were let off, seats were broken and troublemakers ejected from the ground.
Gardai said that shortly after 9pm, they were alerted following a disturbance “involving a group of supporters inside the grounds at a soccer match in Longford town”.
“The disturbance was brought under control by gardaí and stewards,” gardai said.
“A number of those involved were identified and removed from the grounds.
“One male youth (late teens) was subsequently arrested under the Public Order Act. There was no reports of any serious injuries.
“All of the circumstances of the incident are under investigation and enquires are ongoing."
