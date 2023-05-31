Video shows dramatic moment out-of-control car crashes through wall of house in Roscommon

A man in his 40s was arrested after an out-of-control car crashed into a house

A man in his 40s was arrested last Saturday after an out-of-control car crashed into the front wall of a house in Strokestown, Co Roscommon.

Video footage of the dangerous crash has since gone viral on social media.

Gardai say the man was arrested and taken to Roscommon Garda Station where he was later released pending further investigations.

The footage that was posted on social media shows the silver car driving along a rural road in the county while veering wildly to the left and right.

It then crosses over the central medium onto the opposite side of the road in parts and almost collides with an oncoming car at one point.

On one stretch a passenger bus can be seen approaching from the opposite direction before the car slews back onto the correct side of the road.

On another section the car again crosses over the central line on a corner with an oncoming car passing by moments later.

Near end of the video the people in the car behind who are following the errant vehicle are heard shouting “call 999” as the car then crosses once again over onto the wrong side of the road on a sharp bend.

The driver following behind then starts beeping his horn as the car in front suddenly smashes into the front wall of the house.

In other footage of the same incident, CCTV recorded from the house shows the silver car ploughing into front wall, sending up a cloud of dust and sending debris into the garden. The car then spins around following impact to end up facing the way it had come.

The driver is seen getting out of the wreck and holding his stomach before walking away from the scene.

Gardaí said they were investigating a road traffic collision that occurred in Strokestown, Co. Roscommon on Saturday, 27th May 2023 at approximately 4pm.

“A car collided with a wall in the Cloonfree area. One male (40s) was arrested and taken to Roscommon Garda Station where he was later released pending further investigations,” gardai said.