Video clip of e-bike scooter goon speeding along Dublin’s M50 motorway goes viral

He then ends up on the hard shoulder where he maintains a dangerous pace before the video cuts out

This video clip of an e-bike scooter goon has gone viral after he was caught speeding along the M50 motorway in Dublin.

The footage that was posted and shared widely on social media shows the scooter rider in the central median of the busy motorway in the middle of traffic.

At one point he glances over his shoulder at the vehicles approaching behind him before crossing over onto exit number 4 for Ballymun on the city’s northside.

He then ends up on the hard shoulder where he maintains a dangerous pace before the video cuts out.

According to the gardai, among other road users banned from motorways such as learner drivers, are those whose vehicle cannot travel at a speed of at least 50km per hour or has an engine capacity of 50cc or less.

And the RSA states that regardless of the type of bike, its speed or whether it requires a push start, there are certain rules that must be followed while on the roads.

If it can be powered by mechanical or electrical power alone (ie, it can continue without you pedalling or scooting it) then it is considered to be a ‘mechanically propelled vehicle’ (MPV).

Under road traffic law, if an MPV is used in a public place, it is subject to all of the regulatory controls that apply to other vehicles ie, it must be roadworthy, registered, taxed and insured.

The driver of the vehicle must hold the appropriate driving licence and is obliged to wear a crash helmet.

Gardai have been quick to remind people that although there may be question marks around the use of the e-scooters, the rules of the road apply to all users, irrespective of what you use to get around.