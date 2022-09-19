Video captures e-bike bursting into flames in Dublin’s Ilac Shopping Centre
The moment an electric bike burst into a ball of flames in a Dublin city shopping centre has been caught on a dramatic video.
The e-bike caught fire outside McDonald’s in the Ilac Shopping Centre on Sunday and Dublin Fire Brigade raced to the scene.
There was nobody hurt in the fire which went from smoking to a blaze in a matter of seconds as staff stood in and extinguished the blaze quickly.
Fires on e-bikes often escalate quickly as the Lithium-ion battery produces its own oxygen, acting as an oxidative agent, adding to the speed and intensity of the fire.
“Firefighters were called to a city centre shopping centre yesterday where an electric bicycle caught fire inside the centre's mall.
Read more
“Staff managed to knock back the fire with an extinguisher before it could take hold,” the Dublin Fire Brigade said.
It is believed the battery of the vehicle overheated and caught fire, which sent the e-bike into flames quickly.
Dublin Fire Brigade urge owners of e-bikes to:
Today's Headlines
Freedom | Adnan Syed to be released as conviction for murder of Hae Min Lee overturned
Harassment allegations | Eoghan Harris and wife Gwen Halley will not face criminal charges over tweets
'Active investigation' | Four arrested in connection with the murder of Lee Slattery in Limerick in 2010
Painful memories | Bono recalls how his mother Iris ‘was never spoken of again’ after sudden death
remanded | Dublin prison officer charged with drug offences following €144k cannabis seizure
Missing Person | Family of missing Galway man Jason Fallon (23) ‘concerned for his welfare’
Horror collision | Sheep killed and man injured as car overturns in M6 motorway crash
'Sex act' | Cleaner at Covid contact tracing centre followed man into bathroom and masturbated
REVEALED | Johnny Morrissey: Kinahan enforcer and wife Nicola were ‘neighbours from hell’
Neighbours from cell | Enoch Burke gets new prison neighbour - Alleged Kinahan gangster Declan ‘Mr Nobody’ Brady