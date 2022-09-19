Video captures e-bike bursting into flames in Dublin’s Ilac Shopping Centre

The moment an electric bike burst into a ball of flames in a Dublin city shopping centre has been caught on a dramatic video.

The e-bike caught fire outside McDonald’s in the Ilac Shopping Centre on Sunday and Dublin Fire Brigade raced to the scene.

There was nobody hurt in the fire which went from smoking to a blaze in a matter of seconds as staff stood in and extinguished the blaze quickly.

Fires on e-bikes often escalate quickly as the Lithium-ion battery produces its own oxygen, acting as an oxidative agent, adding to the speed and intensity of the fire.

“Firefighters were called to a city centre shopping centre yesterday where an electric bicycle caught fire inside the centre's mall.

“Staff managed to knock back the fire with an extinguisher before it could take hold,” the Dublin Fire Brigade said.

It is believed the battery of the vehicle overheated and caught fire, which sent the e-bike into flames quickly.

Dublin Fire Brigade urge owners of e-bikes to: