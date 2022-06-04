Video captures Dublin woman's shock after motorbike crashes through her front door
A HOMEOWNER got the shock of her life when an out of control motorbike came charging through her front door and took it off its hinges.
So forceful was the crash in north Dublin that the door was propelled back into the hallway.
“Oh sweet Jesus, oh my God, can you help me, this is going to fall?” pleads the stunned woman as the motorcyclist tried to balance his vehicle over her doorway while her mangled door lies in the hallway.
But the hapless driver, who is still sitting on the bike as it straddles the threshold of the doorway, replies: “The bike is going to fall again.”
The woman retorts: “Well I think the bike is after doing enough damage, to be honest with you.”
While the driver gets off his bike the lady looks around at the damage and shrieks “oh my God, me hall door and all is gone.”
The driver then tries to move his bike backwards off the doorway, but loses control, sets the engine off and then falls over.
“Oh, for F**kS sake,” cries the woman.
As the driver remains trapped under the fallen bike, the woman advises “stay there, I’m going to call an ambulance”
The young man pleads: “You’re alright, I don’t need an ambulance.”
The woman then gives out about her flowers also being damaged and demands to know “what the hell did you do?”
He replies: “I was coming down that road too fast and me back break didn’t work”.
The man tried to get up, and accidentally beeped his horn in the process.
Read more
“Christ, you could have killed someone!” she exclaims. “Could you not have stopped ... you came through the gates and me door and all.”
The tearful driver replies: “I’m sorry.”
The woman fumes back: “You’re sorry. And what’s your name?.”
The man gives his name and when the woman asks where he lives he replies he comes from the Finglas area in north Dublin.
“Jesus Christ,” storms the woman, as the driver continued to pick up his bike amidst the destruction.
