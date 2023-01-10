Victims left ‘shaken’ after shots fired at Derry home overnight as child slept inside
The incident happened at an address in the Melmore Gardens area shortly after midnight this morning
The police have condemned a “reckless” attack after several shots were fired at a house in Derry as a child slept inside.
The PSNI said the incident happened at an address in the Melmore Gardens area shortly after midnight (Tuesday).
The occupants of the house were not injured, but they have been “left shaken” and damage was also done to the property.
PSNI Detective Sergeant Watkin said: "It was reported just before 12.20am that two loud bangs had been heard outside an address in the Melmore Gardens area. The occupants of the house, who were in bed at the time, were awakened by the noise.
"Thankfully, there were no reports of any injuries, however, the victims have been left shaken and damage was caused to the front door of the property.
"It was reported that three men dressed in dark clothing were seen running away from the property in the direction of Leenan Gardens.
"This was a reckless attack on a home where a number of people, including a child, were asleep in their beds.
"Our enquiries are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have dash cam, CCTV or other video footage, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 21 of 10/1/23."
