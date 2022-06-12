Vicky Phelan returns from 'wonderful' holiday in Spain with her husband and kids

In November 2021, Ms Phelan decided to stop chemotherapy and instead wanted to focus on making memories with her family

Vicky Phelan has just returned home from a holiday in Spain with her husband and children which she described as “wonderful” and “much-needed”.

The women’s health advocate got the go-ahead a couple of weeks ago from her medical team that her condition was stable enough to go on holidays, so she “jumped at the opportunity.”

In November 2021, Ms Phelan decided to stop chemotherapy and instead wanted to focus on making memories with her family.

Taking to Instagram today, Ms Phelan shared with her followers why she decided to go to Cambrils, Spain, and thanked Icon Travel Agency in Waterford for organising it all.

"We would be able to fly there from Shannon and not Dublin. Shannon is a 30 minute drive from my house. A no-brainer,” she wrote.

“A number of my good friends have been going to Cambrils for years and keep going back so I grilled them on why and discovered that, between the kilometres of beautiful, sandy beaches and the choice of theme parks like Port Aventura, Ferrari Land and a water park called Aquopolis, there is sooooo much to do for kids and all within a 15/20 minute drive of Cambrils.”

Ms Phelan who lives in Limerick, but is originally from Co Kilkenny said they stayed in a private villa with a pool for some peace and quiet.

“I feel refreshed after a week away, some heat in my bones and a change of scenery,” she wrote.

"We hope to get away again towards the end of the summer if my body co-operates but I would highly recommend Cambrils for families.

“I would also recommend flying out of Shannon Airport, a special note of thanks to Isabel Harrison.

"The staff at Shannon could NOT have done more for us. I needed wheelchair assistance going through the airports and it all went seamlessly. We were in the airport, through security and relaxing in the lounge within 20 minutes of arriving.”