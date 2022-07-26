Vicky Phelan all smiles as she grabs grub with sister Lyndsey

The pair were joined by their friends, including fellow campaigner John Wall, as they took in the fabulous July sunshine.

Vicky met up with Lydnsey and some other friends in Clare this week. Photo: Instagram

Vicky Phelan looked phenomenal as she reunited with her sister Lyndsey in Co Clare this week.

The pair were joined by their friends, including fellow campaigner John Wall, as they took in the fabulous July sunshine.

The group tucked into some seafood and drinks from the food truck at Catch at the Armada where they sat back and enjoyed the views at the Spanish Point.

Lyndsey shared a snap of their gathering, which showed the gang sitting on wooden benches under a tent on the beach.

She wrote: “Fab time catching up at Catch @armandaspanishpoint”.

Vicky braved the cool sea breeze by wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and navy hoodie, which she paired with some black sunglasses.

It comes after the Limerick native shared some snaps from her Tipperary staycation earlier this month.

The mum-of-two had a night away at the Cashel Palace Hotel where she enjoyed a meal with her “wonderful” friends.

She said: “Just back from a wonderful night away at my favourite hotel...the @cashelpalace. This was my second time staying here.

“The hotel and it's facilities are simply amazing. I would highly recommend the Spa and the pool and thermal suite...For me, it is the staff and the attention to detail that you get there that does it for me. I will be back”.

Vicky continued: “I got to try out my new Paul Green trainers from @nozomiennis Thank you to Mary and the staff there for sending the trainers to me. Saved me a trip to Ennis and great customer service”.

She gave a special thank you to her close friends who also joined her for an evening meal.

“More memories made with three wonderful friends whom I would be lost without. THANK YOU John, Stephen and Cian for keeping me real and for making me laugh”.