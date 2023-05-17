Veteran Irish republican involved in blanket protest and 1983 Maze prison escape dies

Robert Kerr, known as ‘Rab’, spent a total of 18 years in prison between 1977 and 1997

Mr Kerr, who spent three years on the ‘blanket protest’ in the H-Blocks and took part in the republican prisoners’ escape from the Maze prison in 1983, passed away suddenly in hospital on Sunday (May 14).

During his time there, he studied Social Sciences with The Open University in 1985 and 1986, as well as completing Technology courses in 1992 and 1993.

After his release, he continued his interest in Computing and IT, completing further courses while working as a community worker and publishing a number of books, including The Belfast Mural Guide to help visitors navigate the city’s various murals.

Mr Kerr’s interest in technology was remembered by fellow ex-prisoner Nigel McDermott, who said he looked after “all things computer-related” on the prison wing.

"Rab was a bit of a computer geek and he looked after all things computer related on that wing,” he said in a social media post.

"So, as he was getting out shortly he decided to pass the baton on and show me all about them.

"Well if anybody knows me they will know he didn’t do much of a job as I haven't a clue about them now, but back then I knew Windows 93 (or whatever it was then) like the back of my hand thanks to Rab.

“He also taught me how to play minesweeper on it so we would continually compete to beat each other’s best times on it.”

The father-of-three had been involved in the Belfast National Graves Association, who said they were “saddened” to learn of his death.

Republican ex-prisoners community Tar Isteach said they were struggling to “come to terms” with his sudden loss.

"Rab was at the heart of Tar Isteach, committed to it and supporting the political ex-prisoner community,” said a post on the group’s Facebook page.

"As he was to everything that he held dear, his family, his community and his country. He cannot be replaced. Political ex-prisoner, blanket man and community activist, a man of distinction, and dedication.

“We extend our deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences to Jennifer, his children, brothers, sister, wider family circle, friends and comrades.”

Mr Kerr’s funeral service will take place on Friday May 19, with his remains leaving his home at 6pm for Twinbrook Memorial Garden.

A service will follow at Roselawn Crematorium on Wednesday May 24 at 12pm.