Vandalism of LGBT rainbow crossing has angered Derry, says councillor

Police are treating damage to the crossing as a hate crime after it was daubed with paint.

The vandalism of a rainbow crossing in Derry has caused real anger in the city, says an SDLP councillor.

The rainbow pedestrian crossing, the first of its kind in Ireland, was intended to show support for the LGBT+ community. It was installed in 2021.

Ballyarnett councillor Rory Farrell said: “There is anger, sadness and a real sense of disappointment in Derry after this vandalism of the rainbow crossing in our city centre.

"This is a city that is renowned for the warm welcome it extends to everyone, including our LGBT+ community and I’d like to express my solidarity with them. Derry has a vibrant LGBT+ community and they should not feel intimidated as a result of this incident.”

He added that the crossing was a hit with both locals and tourists, who often had photos taken near it.

“The funding for this crossing was secured by my colleague Brian Tierney during his year as Mayor and received the unanimous support of councillors. It was the first of its kind on our island and many people in this city were justly proud of that fact.

"Since it has been installed it has proven very popular amongst locals and tourists alike, with many stopping to have their picture taken.

“This vandalism comes in the context of increasing attacks on LGBT+ people across these islands and around the world.

Mr Farrell added that the attack was not representative of the people of Derry, and urged anyone with information about the incident to speak to the police.

“We need to send a clear message that this kind of hate will not be tolerated in our city, particularly ahead of our Pride festival later this month.

"The people who carried out this attack do not speak for the people of Derry and I would urge anyone with any information about this to come forward to police.”