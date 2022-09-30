Van ‘drove at speed’ through gates of Sinn Féin TD’s home
A van drove “at speed” through the electric gates of Sinn Féin TD Martin Kenny’s home in the early hours of the morning.
The Sligo/Leitrim TD told Independent.ie that his wife was home alone when the incident occurred at 2am on Thursday, and it was a very frightening situation for her. Gardaí are investigating the incident.
"There was an incident last night at about 2am at my home, where my wife was alone,” he said.
"A van drove through the electric gates at speed and past the end of the house crashing into a set of double glass doors at the rear of the house.
"The driver stayed at the scene, the gardai and ambulance service arrived quickly as did the fire service from Ballinamore.
"The driver was taken to hospital and later arrested.
"This was a very traumatic and frightening situation for my wife and we don’t want to say anymore as the gardai have an investigation to carry out.
"We do want to thank all the emergency services for their speedy and professional attendance at our home.”
A garda spokesperson confirmed that a road traffic collision that occurred in Aughavas, Co Leitrim, is being investigated.
“A man in his 40s was taken to Cavan General Hospital to be treated for his injuries. Investigations are ongoing.”
In 2019, Mr Kenny’s car was burnt out at his family home in Aughavas, and last year gardaí investigated a phone call made to the office of the TD, during which the caller threatened to shoot a garda.
