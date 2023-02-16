Van driver (40s) dies in late-night crash in Claremorris, Co Mayo
The driver of the van, a man aged in his 40s, later passed away from his injuries.
A man has died in a van crash in Co Mayo overnight.
The tragedy occurred early on Thursday, February 16, on the N60 at Ballygowan in Claremorris.
The single vehicle crash happened at approximately 12.25am. The driver of the van, a man aged in his 40s, later passed away from his injuries.
His body has since been removed to the mortuary at Mayo University Hospital where a post-mortem will take place.
Read more
A technical examination of the scene has been completed by Garda Forensic Collision investigators and the road has re-opened this morning.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and any road users with video footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to them. In particular, any road users who were in the area between the Claremorris Road and Ballygowan Bridge from 12am - 12.30am are asked to make contact.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Claremorris Garda Station 094 937 2080, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
