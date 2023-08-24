US tourist Stephen Termini back on Talbot Street and says he wants to become Irish citizen despite attack

Stephen Termini (57) suffered serious injuries after being kicked and punched in the head on Talbot Street last month.

A US tourist who was left in a coma after being violently assaulted in Dublin city centre has said he wants to become an Irish citizen.

However, despite the vicious assault the New Yorker was today socialising on the street where the incident occurred three days after being discharged from hospital.

Speaking exclusively to Independent.ie he said that he can’t work at the moment because of the assault and that he wants to continue travelling the country.

“It’s f***ed up I mean what’s happened. It’s been bizarre and everybody wants to take my picture and autograph. They were buying me pints all the time.

“All the people in the country who donated money. I got to thank everybody who I don’t know that dropped five or ten dollars or whatever. God Bless. I wasn’t expecting money. All this money came and I thought ‘What the f*** am I supposed to do with that’”.

Mr Termini also said that he would like to meet the Justice Minister Helen McEntee following the attack on him.

Asked if he remembered the assault, which occurred on July 19, he said: "I can't tell you a thing. I was looking for somebody. I never said anything to those kids... I couldn't remember the first two weeks in the hospital."

There were serious concerns that he would lose the use of his eye but the damage is limited. However, he currently has to wear sunglasses while outside to protect his eye.

Pointing to his stomach he added: "I was in a lot of pain cause one of the kids ran at me and jumped at me and kicked me."

Despite the violent assault, he told Independent.ie: "You know when I'm here I feel safe. I love this place."

He added: "I can't work now anyhow I don't have the strength; I want to be here and go to Co Mayo where my grandmother was from and see all that.

"My mother's ashes were scattered on the cliffs of Moher. I really have a connection to this country and want to become an Irish citizen."

Asked if the incident changed his view of Dublin, he said: "No, no and I can't say anything negative about Dublin because of that...that doesn’t not affect the way I think about this land”.

Three youths are currently before the courts charged in relation to the assault on Mr Termini.

The attack has been part of a spate of recent violence in the city which led to the Justice Minister allocating an additional €10m in overtime to gardaí.

Gardaí said that the funding will result in more than 16,500 additional policing hours per month in the city centre.

“For the whole Dublin Metropolitan Region including the city centre Divisions, the total additional policing hours per month is 48,500,” a garda spokesperson said.

As a result, a unit from the garda public order unit will be deployed to the city’s streets every day while they will be supported by other specialist units.

Mr Termini’s discharge from hospital this week coincided with a meeting between around 200 business owners and senior gardaí.

Speaking after the meeting the senior garda in charge of policing in Dublin said that high visibility policing was important for people not just to be safe but to also feel safe.

Assistant Garda Commissioner Willis added: “We’ll continue to work in partnership with Dublin Town, with Dublin City Council and with all of the relevant stakeholders to make sure we can win back that feeling of safety in our city for all of our citizens, workers and people that visit the city,” she said.