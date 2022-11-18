US teacher faked being an Irishman to escape Russian-occupied Ukraine
Timothy Morales told Russian secret police that he was an Irishman named Timothy Joseph who had lost his passport.
An American teacher has told the bizarre story of how he posed as an Irishman to evade secret police while hiding out in occupied Ukraine for eight months.
Timothy Morales (56) was worried how Russian forces would treat an American, so began an elaborate plan to hide-out in Kherson, the fist major city to fall when the invasion began in February.
He stayed indoors, walking between his and his ex-wife’s apartment, he told The New York Times.
Morales attempted to escape once, along a motorway leading north but turned back when he saw tanks firing on the road.
He managed to send his 10-year-old daughter and ex-wife to safety, but had to return to his the hide-out alone.
Read more
After months of hiding, the Russian secret police, the FSB – the successor agency of the KGB – turned up at his door.
In awkward Russian, he told them he was an Irishman named Timothy Joseph who had lost his passport.
The fake Irishman only escaped, he said, because the Russian officers “weren’t the cleverest people in the world.”
A neighbour even vouched for him and his Irishness.
He passed the time watching movies he had downloaded onto his laptop before the invasion, though remained worried about his American identity being unveiled.
As the US supplies weapons and other support to Ukraine, the country has been dubbed another enemy of Russia in the conflict.
The city of Kherson was liberated last week by Ukrainian forces, allowing Timothy to re-emerge from his hiding spot and make his plans to come home.
"I need to put some space between myself and what happened here,” he said.
He told The New York Times that has the months went by, Russian troops became increasingly “scruffier and more hodgepodge.”
Russian attempts to adopt Kherson as part of Putin’s regime failed, despite forcing residents to speak Russian and banning Ukrainian national songs.
Today's Headlines
kremlin blacklist | The 52 Irish politicians Vladimir Putin has banned from Russia
strabane bomb | Bomb attack on PSNI vehicle in Co Tyrone being treated as ‘attempted murder’
lucky escape | Armed units in place as ‘gang target’ James ‘Nellie’ Walsh flees Dublin after escaping machine gun attack
low pint | Beer could be banned from World Cup stadiums in shock U-turn hours before kick-off
'new chapter' | Cristiano Ronaldo says he was ‘provoked’ by Ten Hag into refusing to come on against Spurs
hammer 'n' slammer | Man who took a claw hammer from his jacket to hit victim on the head is jailed for 16 months
In the clear | Ex-model accused of failing to notify police as partner lay decomposing in flat has charges dropped
bulking up | Luxury cars and designer watches among £2m in assets seized from steroid-trafficking gang
Boyzoned out | Pop guru Louis Walsh tells RTE’s Angela Scanlon he is not a Ronan Keating fan
First watch | What a shame Disenchanted lives up to its title – it just doesn’t dazzle like the first movie