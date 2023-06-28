Urgent search underway for Cork-bound yacht The Minke missing at sea

The skipper of The Minke left Plymouth on June 18 and was expected to arrive in Baltimore on June 22.

Coastguard crews are desperately searching for a Cork-bound yacht which vanished without trace over a week ago.

The skipper of The Minke left Plymouth on Sunday, June 18 and was expected to arrive in Baltimore, Cork, last Thursday.

Coastguards have reported no contact with the boat since departure. Almost one week since the estimated arrival time, there has still been no communication with the vessel.

The Minke is a 25ft fibreglass folk boat with a white hull and white sails. Her sail number is FB597, and the boat was taking part in The Jester Challenge, whose website named the skipper as Duncan Lougee.

Mr Lougee was taking part in the single-handed Jester Challenge with a plan to sail to Ireland via the Isles of Scilly. All other vessels have been accounted for.

The Jester Challenge sees skippers set sail from Plymouth Breakwater or Pwllheli Sailing Club with the finish at Baltimore Haven. The finish line is between Barrack Point light and Loo Rock buoy.

The aim is to sail single-handed from Plymouth to Baltimore, a distance of about 250 nautical miles.

A statement from the UK Coastguard team in Boscastle said: “HM Coastguard has issued regular broadcasts and liaised with the Irish Coastguard, UK police and the RNLI. If you have any information, please call the Falmouth Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre on 01326 317575.”