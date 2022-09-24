Urgent recall notice issued for Dunnes Stores chicken product due to salmonella fears

A batch of ‘Ready To Cook Southern Fried Chicken Fillets’ has been removed from sale

The chicken that has been recalled

An urgent recall notice has been issued for a popular Dunnes Stores chicken product due to the presence of salmonella.

A batch of ‘Ready To Cook Southern Fried Chicken Fillets’ has been removed from sale over food safety fears.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) said point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores supplied with the implicated batch.

A spokesperson said that salmonella can cause severe illness with symptoms usually developing between 12 and 36 hours after infection.

“But this can range between 6 and 72 hours,” the spokesperson added.

The most common symptom is diarrhoea, which can sometimes be bloody. Other symptoms may include fever, headache, and abdominal cramps. The illness usually lasts between four and seven days.

“Diarrhoea can occasionally be severe enough to require hospital admission,” the spokesmen added.

“The elderly, infants, and those with impaired immune systems are more likely to have more severe illness.”

Consumers are advised not to eat the implicated batch, which has a best before date of 01 Mar 2024.

Meanwhile, a separate recall notice has also been issued for a batch of Glenilen Farm Kids Banana Live Yoghurt.

The popular yoghurt, which is for sale in many Irish supermarkets, including Dunnes Stores, Tesco and SuperValu, is being recalled due to the presence of Listeria monocytogenes.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland said recall notices will be displayed at point-of-sale.

A spokesperson said infection can be severe, causing serious complications.

"Symptoms of Listeria monocytogenes infection can include mild flu-like symptoms, or gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea. In rare cases, the infection can be more severe, causing serious complications, an FSAI expert added.

"Some people are more vulnerable to Listeria monocytogenes infections, including pregnant women, babies, and people with weakened immune systems, including the elderly.

“The incubation period (time between initial infection and first symptoms appearing) is on average three weeks but can range between three and 70 days."