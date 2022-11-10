Unresponsive dog revived by heroic Cork City Fire Brigade following house fire
Cork City Fire Brigade came to the rescue of a dog found unresponsive at the scene of a house fire.
Crews called to Dillons Cross on the north side of the city extinguished the fire and searched the smoke-filled property, finding ‘Max’ unconscious.
The fire brigade took to Twitter to issue a happy update about Max, who was given oxygen with a pet oxygen mask.
"Earlier today crews responded to a house fire in Dillons Cross,” they said.
"Crews extinguished the fire and searched the smoke-filled property and rescued an unresponsive dog.
"‘Max’ was given oxygen and was then brought to a local vet for treatment.
“Thankfully he’s now on the mend,” they told delighted followers.
"Well done to all,” one said, while another said they would be “so grateful” for the work of the fire brigade if it was their own pup in the scary scenario.
"You’re so kind to do that for the dog,” another responded.
The Cork Animal Care Society donated a number of the specially designed animal recovery masks last year, with similar devices being used to save hundreds of kangaroos and koalas in the Australian bushfires.
