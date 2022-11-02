Una Healy says CervicalCheck campaigner Lynsey Bennett ‘changed my perspective on life’

“We shared some of the fondest memories I’ve ever had,”

Una and Lynsey on holidays together in Ibiza

Una Healy with her two kids Aoife-Belle and Tadgh, as well as Lynsey Bennett and her daughters Hailee and Zoe in Disneyland Paris

Una Healy has paid a touching tribute to her good friend Lynsey Bennett who she described as a “very, very special person”.

Speaking on the Six O’Clock Show, Una, who became close with the CervicalCheck campaigner who passed away last week, said she misses her “so much already”.

“She came into my life in the last couple of years. We shared some of the fondest memories I’ve ever had,” Una, who was filling in for Karen Koster, told her Six O’Clock Show co-host Martin King.

“We went on a family together in Disneyland during the summer. She came into my life and she changed my whole perspective on life because she had such a positive outlook on things.”

“She lived her life to the full, and my heart goes out to her family, her friends, and especially to her two little girls Hailee and Zoe.”

Una and Lynsey had formed a bond in recent years, and often spent time together by taking spa breaks or holidays together with their children.

Lynsey passed away last Thursday at the age of just 34 following a 2017 cervical cancer diagnosis. She left behind her two young daughters, Hailee and Zoe.

Early last year she settled her High Court action over the alleged misinterpretation of her cervical smear slides.

She had also planned her own funeral and set up a trust fund for her two daughters.

Lynsey's funeral took place over the weekend. A loved one told the packed St John’s Church of Ireland chapel in Longford: “From a young age Lynsey always wanted to be a mum.

“She was blessed with two beautiful girls, Zoë and Hailee, who she loved dearly.

“They were her two rays of sunshine. “Everything she did was all for them. However, she still made time for her father-daughter days at Longford Town matches and walks…

“The biggest thing about Lynsey was her heart. She was generous, kind and caring.

“As one of her best friends said: ‘She was the first person you could call for absolutely anything.’”

After her death a statement on behalf of her family described Lynsey as a "very special person".

"It is with great sadness that the family of Lynsey Bennett wish to announce that Lynsey passed away peacefully last night.

"Lynsey’s beautiful girls, father, sisters, family and friends are heartbroken at the passing of Lynsey at the young age of 34 years and would appeal for privacy at the moment.