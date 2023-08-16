Ukranian teen (18) who lost four of her family in war wants to bring granny to Ireland

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the young woman bring her last remaining family members to our country for respite

A young Ukranian woman, who sought shelter in Leitrim from Russia’s war on their neighbours, lost four of her closest family members over the weekend and she now needs help to bring her granny to safety in Ireland.

Putin’s artillery landed in the town of Shyroka Balka on Sunday, wiping out Kateryna Konyshcheva’s closest family members in the deadly attack. Kateryna’s baby sister was only 23 days old when her life was ended.

Images of the tragedy on news reports showed crumpled bodies lying in the ruined rubble of a house.

Now a GoFundMe page has been set up to help the young woman bring her last remaining family members to our country for respite.

Kateryna

The page states:

“Hi, my name is Kateryna Konyshcheva. At only 18 years old I have tragically lost four members of my family in a bomb incident which occurred Sunday the 13th of August 2023.

“Among the victims were my beloved mother Olesya (39), my dear brother Artem (11), my sweet baby sister Sofia at only 23 days old and my kind stepfather, Dmitro (35).

“I cannot believe I’m living this heart-breaking tragedy.

“I am raising this money to finance their funeral and also to be able to bring my only family left which is my grandmother, my little 16 years old sister and my 20 years old brother close to me.

“I need them here, we need to be together in this difficult time so, some sort of healing process to begin.

Kateryna's tragic family members

“Any help is greatly appreciated. From the bottom of my heart I thank you,” the caption states.

Speaking to RTÉ immediately in the aftermath of the horror, Ms Konyshcheva said she spoke to her aunt who told her "no mother, no stepfather, no sister, little brother in hospital but no brother, he won't live".

Ms Konyshcheva's brother, Artem, had been rushed to hospital but did not survive.

Kateryna said "I hurt, I'm in pain, but I'm strong" and added "now I need to live, this is my family", indicating her boyfriend, her employers and colleagues in a Leitrim restaurant.

The Ukranian interior Minister, Ihor Klymenko, referenced the savage attack on Kateryna’s family in a Telegram post on Sunday evening.

"The terrorists will never willingly stop killing civilians," Ihor wrote in the post along with two photos of the damaged houses.

"The terrorists must be stopped. With force. They don't understand anything else," the official said.

While Ukraine's military managed to regain control of the western part of Kherson in November last year, Russian forces from across the Dnipro River have persistently continued their shelling of the area.

The most recent stats show that just short of 10,000 innocent civilians have died and approx. 17,000 have been injured since Putin launched his war on February 24, 2022.

Over 500 of those deaths have been innocent children.

Donations to help Kateryna can be made here.