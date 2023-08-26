Ukrainian student ‘relieved and happy’ on passing Leaving Cert after just one year in Irish school

Despite her family’s terrifying ­ordeal, the young student has adapted to life in Ireland and managed to sit a successful Leaving Cert after a year of secondary school.

Lana Moroz (17), who fled the fighting in her home city of Kherson, passed all of her Leaving Cert exams. Photo: Domnick Walsh

A Ukrainian student who passed all her Leaving Cert subjects after just a year in an Irish school has said she feels “so relieved and happy”.

Lana Moroz (17) fled her home city in May last year and moved to Tralee, Co Kerry, with her family.

Kherson was the first major city to fall following the Russian invasion on February 24, last year.

“Every day there was bombing in our city and it was so scary,” Ms Moroz said.

After nearly three months in occupied territory, they managed to escape.

Despite her family’s terrifying ­ordeal, the young student has adapted to life in Ireland and managed to sit a successful Leaving Cert after a year of secondary school.

Ms Moroz had very little English when she arrived and said she found it difficult to pick up the language at first, but she still managed to pass her exams.

She attended Coláiste Gleann Lí in Tralee, where she studied art, maths, English, PE, construction, the Leaving Certificate Vocational Programme (LCVP) and Russian.

“At times I had to use the dictionary to help me write, but overall I found the exams OK,” she said. “I was worried that I did not write properly in some of the exams, but it turned out OK in the end. I found some of the exams easier than my exams in Ukraine.”

She received the highest grade possible in her Russian ordinary level exam.

Ms Moroz applied for courses in both art and music performance at Kerry College and is hopeful she will now get to further her studies in Ireland.

“Art was my favourite Leaving Cert subject and I did higher level in this and got a H4 grade,” she said.

Ms Moroz plans to celebrate with her family and friends this weekend by going out for a “nice dinner”.

“I was really nervous, but now I feel really happy,” she said.

However, it is also a bitter-sweet moment for the young Ukrainian woman.

“All my family is here, except my grandparents, who are still in Kherson. I wish they would move here and be safe,” she said.

Of 5,484 Ukrainian pupils in post-primary schools in this year, there were 146 in sixth year. Most, if not all, sat the Leaving Cert.

Many teenagers approaching the end of their schooling when they arrived in Ireland chose to sit their domestic school-leaving exams remotely. Arrangements were made this year for about 650 to do that.

With 1,117 Ukrainian pupils in fifth year in 2022/23, the numbers sitting the Leaving Cert next year are expected to be far higher than this year.