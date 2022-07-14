Ukrainian refugees sleeping in old terminal in Dublin Airport as transit centre is full

Due to overcrowding at the transit centre at the Citywest Hotel in Dublin, new Ukrainian arrivals are being asked to remain at the terminal overnight.

The old central terminal building at Dublin Airport is being used to facilitate Ukrainian refugees after the State ran out of acomodation.

The DAA said it has made the unused terminal available to the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth for Ukrainians to help assist with the shortage.

Due to overcrowding at the transit centre at the Citywest Hotel in Dublin, new Ukrainian arrivals who do not have alternative accommodation are being asked to remain at the Dublin Airport terminal overnight.

A spokesperson from the airport authority said: “DAA has made the old central terminal building at Dublin Airport available to the Department of Children to help them facilitate the arrival of Ukrainian nationals into Ireland.

"All and any services being offered within the building are looked after by the department.”

The department said Ukrainians arriving in Ireland are their top priority but with the lack of accommodation available it is an evident struggle.

“Ensuring the security, health and safety of people who are fleeing Ukraine has been, and remains, a top priority for the Government since the Russian attack began in February.

"Most of the people arriving in Ireland are women and children,” a spokesperson from the department said.

“This effort has involved, inter alia, all relevant Government departments and offices, local authorities, the Defence Forces and State agencies such as Tusla and the HSE.”

Asylum seekers from other countries also continue to seek sanctuary in Ireland through the International Protection Service.

“Over the past number of weeks there has been a very significant increase in the number of people seeking access to the International Protection Service (IPS) and this is causing a severe shortage of available accommodation for both people arriving from Ukraine and International Protection applicants.

“This is also causing overcrowding in the Citywest Transit Hub.”

Taoiseach Micheál Martin will today hold talks with ministers to discuss alternative accommodation arrangements.

The department said: “Incoming arrivals overnight will remain in Dublin airport if they do not have an alternative source of accommodation.

“Government is working intensively to put alternative arrangements in place with immediate effect.

“The Taoiseach is meeting with relevant Ministers today [Thursday] to discuss the situation and review the current policies and processes.”