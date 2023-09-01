Ukrainian refugees now regard Ireland as their ‘second home’, ambassador says

Refugees from war grateful but homesick

UKRAINIAN refugees now regard Ireland as their “second home” and feel welcome and secure here, but the majority are expected to return to their native land when the war is over, their ambassador reveals.

The Ukrainians, she says, have been successfully integrating among local communities around Ireland, with many finding work and contributing to Irish society.

“Ukrainians are a hard-working nation and they want to work here, they don’t want to live off the Irish taxpayer,” Larysa Gerasko, their ambassador to Ireland, tells the Sunday World.

“There is no doubt they feel welcome here and Irish communities have been helping them to integrate.

"We are very thankful to Ireland and to Irish people for welcoming our Ukrainian people and opening their homes and accepting our Ukranians into their communities.

“It’s very important because most of them who fled the war in Ukraine have got psychological trauma.

"They need not only food and a bed…they need a big hug and support to heal. And it’s a comfort to know that they are welcome here.”

Those who can work are eagerly seeking out jobs, she says.

“One of the challenges they have is the English language, but many of them also live in different parts of rural Ireland and it’s a problem to find a job.

"Those who live in Dublin or near Dublin, or big cities like Cork or Galway, have no problem to find work.

“And another problem, of course, is accommodation. It’s a very well-known challenge.

Sometimes a family of three or four are living in one room, and where there is a teenager they need their privacy, etcetera, because of their age. So it’s a challenge.

“Ukrainians are not poor people, but, unfortunately, because of escaping the war and losing their homes, the way they live now is different to what it was before the war.

"I hope most of them will go back to Ukraine after the end of the war.”

Our interview with Ambassador Gerasko took place last Thursday at Dublin’s Citywest Hotel, where around 1,500 Ukrainians are now living. They were celebrating their country’s Independence Day with a Ukraine’s Got Talent show.

“Even in this turmoil and difficult, hard time and darkest time for our country, we have to have joy and celebrate independence,” Larysa tells me as she watches a group of adults and children portray their journey to Ireland, from scenes depicting normal life, to the outbreak of war.

​In 1991, Ukraine declared independence from the former USSR. Its existence as a sovereign country was recognised by the United Nations, including the Russian Federation.

“Now we are having to fight for our independence resisting Russia’s aggression,” the ambassador says.

“For us now, each day means losses of human lives and devastation of our country,” she points out, revealing that she lost one of her own relatives in a missile attack last Saturday.

The Ukrainians’ night of entertainment was a booze-free event because the Citywest Hotel is now a residential complex with no alcohol on site.

It is also professionally managed and in pristine condition.

“It’s mostly women and children here and older men,” Larysa reveals. “There are some young men, some who have health conditions, and two of our defenders who were injured on the battlefield live here.”

As we spoke, one of the injured men passed by in a wheelchair. Larysa told how he had lost both his legs in the war.

He is just 24 years old. ​

“We have to continue fighting and be united and help each other here and abroad. We have to support... our military forces, our defenders. If they stop defending we will lose our country.

"So we have to be united and we have to defeat.”