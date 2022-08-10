Ukrainian refugee (11) missing from her home in Dublin
Gardaí have appealed for help in tracing an 11-year-old Ukrainian refugee who has been missing from her home in Balbriggan, Co Dublin, since this morning.
Marharyta Konissarova was last seen at around 10am today.
She is described as being approximately 5ft 3in in height, of slim build with brown/ginger shoulder-length hair and green eyes. Gardaí say it is possible she has dyed her hair.
She was last seen wearing chequered trousers.
Marharyta has been in Ireland for three months after fleeing the war in Ukraine.
“Anyone with information on Marharyta’s whereabouts are asked to contact Balbriggan garda station on 01 666 4500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station,” a garda spokesperson said.
