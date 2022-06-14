UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss mocked for pronouncing Taoiseach as 'tea sock'
A clip of an interview where the UK’s Foreign Secretary Liz Truss mispronounced the word Taoiseach as “tea sock” has gone viral.
In an interview with RTE, Ms Truss has set out plans to override the agreement governing Northern Ireland's post-Brexit trading arrangements on Monday.
Responding to criticism from Taoiseach Micheal Martin over the protocol Bill, in which he claimed it marked a "new low point" between UK-Irish relations, Ms Truss told RTE News: “I would strongly encourage the Irish ‘tea sock’ to discuss this with the EU.”
Ms Truss’s pronunciation of the word has been widely mocked online, with one video of the moment viewed almost one million times so far.
Journalist and commentator David McCann joked: “I know of little children all across the island dreaming of one day becoming tea sock.”
Another Twitter user said: “I will forever laugh when I see this.”
Tom Moylan added: “Bitta cake jumper with your tea sock?”
“Where can I buy a pair of tea socks?,” asked one person.
“Say what you like about our English neighbours, but they have to deserve better than this!,” another added.
"I want to talk to the tea sock. The tea sock. T E A S O C K. What do you mean 'You're talking sh**e'?, joked another. “I'm the future Prime Minister of the United Kingdom!"
The moment also spawned a number of memes online, including user Maggie who shared a photo of a mug with a sock hanging out of it.
