UDA want notorious child killer and rapist off their patch as he’s sacked from top restaurant

The UDA is gunning for a notorious child killer recently released from Maghaberry Prison living on their patch, the Sunday World can reveal.

And we can also reveal David McVeigh also recently lost his job in a posh eatery in Belfast city centre after he was exposed as a dangerous killer.

Monster McVeigh was granted permission recently to be moved to Burren House in north Belfast where inmates are prepared for permanent release and afforded days out and employment opportunities.

“The UDA in the Lower Oldpark area are not too happy to have someone like David McVeigh living among them,” a loyalist source told this paper.

“They are used to life sentence prisoners living in Burren House but having a child-killing rapist walking around their patch is seen as a step too far.

“His presence has been mentioned at UDA meetings in north Belfast. They want him out of the area because they are getting pressure from local women who are fed up with the Crumlin Road being used as a dumping ground for sex offenders.”

David McVeigh has already served twice the amount of time in prison for the rape and murder of his 14-year-old stepsister.

McVeigh lured Janet Swanson to a forest in Leeds, West Yorkshire back in 1995 and raped and killed her.

Burren House

But a judge said that “the greatest possible caution should be exercised before releasing him”.

He was jailed for life with a minimum of 16 years. However, the tariff was later educed to 12 years by the Lord Chief Justice.

Despite that, he remains a prisoner 27 years after his evil crime, suggesting the authorities are extremely reluctant to set him loose permanently.

It’s also because he had been caught breaching rules whenever he has been given the opportunity to enjoy the more relaxed regime on offer on the pre-release scheme.

In fact he was returned to Maghaberry Prison in April along with a number of other prisoners after drugs were discovered in Burren House.

Eyebrows have been raised as to why he has been allowed back to the semi-open prison within a matter of months, especially as he’s broken the rules on numerous occasions.

But we can reveal the 42-year-old, who was described by a judge as “extremely dangerous”, had even got a job in a high-end restaurant in the city centre where he served unsuspecting members of the public.

However, McVeigh left after he was exposed in another newspaper and pictured walking around north Belfast.

An employee at the restaurant told the Sunday World: “He left because his picture was all over the paper and not everyone working here knew about his past.

“The owner knew about his past and had done nothing wrong in trying to give him a new start in life – but when his picture hit the press he was worried about a backlash if came out he was working here.”

McVeigh was only 15-years-old when he murdered and sexually assaulted Janet Swanson. He met his victim through his dad who was dating her mum.

A room in Burren House

The killer exploited this link to lure vulnerable Janet to a forest near Leeds where he carried out a violent sexual assault before strangling her with the drawstring of an anorak and dumping her body in a ditch.

After McVeigh was arrested he denied involvement until the second day of his trial when he entered guilty pleas.

This was after he realised a lottery ticket found in Janet’s pocket led cops to CCTV from the supermarket where it was bought.

The footage showed McVeigh with his victim just hours before the murder.

Janet’s half-naked body was found by three walkers in woodland behind a B&Q store.

Jailing the child sex killer for life with a minimum 16 years, Judge Timothy Walker branded him “extremely dangerous”, saying: “The greatest possible caution should be exercised before releasing him”.

McVeigh’s sentence was later reduced on appeal to a minimum 13 years, and he was moved back to prison in Northern Ireland in 2000.

The murder rocked the area of Killingbeck in Leeds and news of his release from Maghaberry Prison caused great anger in the community where family and friends of Janet’s have not forgotten.

When was he initially released two years ago friends took to social media to express their anger at McVeigh.

One furious relative posted on social media: “I hope to god that b*****d that murdered my niece I hope he get corona virus and it kills him what my poor sister my nieces mother went through for years and years she never got over losing her daughter sadly my sister has died and is now with her daughter who she longed to be with...life should mean life...David McVweigh you don’t deserve to be free.”