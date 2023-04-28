Tyrone horror crash victims were returning from a family funeral

"I don't want to see what I saw, I don't want to see it again.”

Three people killed in a Co Tyrone horror crash had been travelling back from a family funeral in England.

The people who died in the crash near Aughnacloy have been named locally as Dan McKane, his sister Christine Duffy and their aunt Julia McSorley.

"Words are really inadequate,” said local priest, Fr Declan Boland.

PSNI officers have carried out forensic examinations of the road and the vehicles involved in the crash, which appear to be a lorry and a mini-van.

Fr Boland of Strabane Parish said the death of the three victims – who were all from the same family “was too hard to comprehend”.

He said the brother, sister and their aunt had been returning from a family funeral in Corby in England when the minibus they were travelling in was involved in the collision with the lorry on the A5 Tullyvar Road.

Fr Boland

Four additional casualties were taken to hospital. Fr Boland said the community is in total shock after the tragedy.

“The community are struggling to comprehend what is happening. We have to face into the horror of the bodies coming home and then the funerals," he said.

Fr Boland visited the home of one of the victims on Thursday where people had come together to pay tribute.

"People were just gathering in groups, not saying an awful lot but just being there in silent solidarity, embracing one another," he said.

Alan Kilpatrick, who lives on the road where the crash happened, said it is a dangerous spot.

He was one of the first people to arrive at the scene of the crash on Thursday morning.

"I don't want to see what I saw, I don't want to see it again. I certainly don't want to see it because this is avoidable with a better road," he said.

Mr Kilpatrick added there is a high volume of traffic on the road, including commercial vehicles trying to navigate small roads.

"Here is a main road between the largest city on the island, the whole north west of the island, and it's absolutely horrendous,” he said.

Meanwhile, The PSNI have appealed to the public not to share inappropriate images from the scene.

In a statement, they said it was aware of "inappropriate photographs taken of the scene of the fatal collision" being shared on social media and other platforms.

Supt Mervyn Seffen, Mid Ulster District Commander said: "Three people have sadly lost their lives in this tragic collision and our thoughts are with their family and friends today.

"Do not add to their distress by viewing or sharing these images," he said.