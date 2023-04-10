Two young teens killed and two more injured in horror crash in Galway

Four teenagers, two male and two female aged 13 and 14, were in the car when the accident occurred.

Gardaí in Galway are investigating a traffic accident in Headford, which has left two young teenagers dead and two others injured.

The accident occurred at Pollacullaire, just off the Shrule road, on the outskirts of the town in the early hours of this morning.

Four teenagers, two male and two female aged 13 and 14, were in the car when the accident occurred. It is not believed any other vehicle was involved.

Two of the occupants, believed to be a male and female, have been pronounced dead and the other two are being treated in hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this point.

It is believed that the accident happened shortly before 5am on a narrow stretch of road at Pollacullaire off the N84 Headford to Ballinrobe road.

Emergency services rushed to the scene and all four teenagers were rushed to University College Hospital 30 kilometres away.

Gardaí have closed a number of roads close to the scene of the accident and have appealed for witnesses.

“Due to a road traffic collision on the N84 in the Pollacullaire area of Headford, county Galway, the road there is currently closed and is expected to be closed for the morning. Local diversions are in place. Delays are expected,” said a garda statement.

All four teenagers are students at Presentation College, Headford and the school's Critical Incident Plan has been activated.

Chairperson of the school’s board of management, Cllr. Mary Hoade, said the town is shocked by the accident.

“I am just on my way into the school as the Critical Incident Plan is being implemented. The area is shocked and deeply saddened by the accident.

“It is dreadful what has happened and our thoughts and prayers are with the families involved. It is unbelievable,” she said.