Two women injured in ‘serious’ Sligo train accident
Road and railway line closed as gardaí and Defence Forces respond
Emergency services are at the scene of a train accident outside Sligo in which two women are understood to have been injured.
The exact nature of the accident or the extent of their injuries are not yet clear. It occurred around 3.30pm this afternoon.
Irish Rail has confirmed an incident occurred in the Ballysadare area, which is about 7km from Sligo town.
Independent.ie understands gardaí have closed the road between Ballysadare and Collooney.
A Defence Forces helicopter was at the scene up until shortly after 5pm.
Irish Rail said the Sligo to Dublin service is stopped between Sligo and Collooney “due to a serious incident”.
Bus transfers will operate between Boyle and Sligo in both directions.
A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí and emergency services are currently attending the scene of an incident at Ballysadare, Co. Sligo, this afternoon.
“No further information is available as this is an ongoing incident.”
More to follow…
