Two teens saved from the sea in dramatic rescue off Dungarvan, Co Waterford
Footage posted online by Gold Coast Resort shows the Rescue 117 helicopter landing on a cleared Clonea Strand
Dramatic footage has emerged of a rescue on a beach near Dungarvan, Co. Waterford after two teens were plucked from the water.
Footage shows members of the emergency services, including the Rescue 117 helicopter and Helvick RNLI, attending the incident on Clonea Strand.
It has been reported that the two young men were transferred to University Hospital Waterford (UHW) for treatment.
Footage posted online by Gold Coast Resort shows the Rescue 117 helicopter landing on a cleared Clonea Strand with members of Helvick RNLI stationed offshore.
Gardaí said they attended an incident in which two youths got into difficulty in the water of Clonea Strand, Dungarvan, Co Waterford at approximately 5.40pm yesterday.
“Both were conveyed to University Hospital Waterford following this incident for treatment of non-life threatening injuries,” gardai said.
Meanwhile, tributes have been paid to those who assisted in the rescue on social media including one saying: “Well done to you all for what you do. So lucky to have these incredible people so close ready to kick into action when needed. We'll done to all involved.”
Another said: “Fantastic service, fantastic people, we’d be so lost without this service.”
