Two PSNI officers to be prosecuted for allegedly sharing photos taken at suicide scenes

Two PSNI officers are to be prosecuted for allegedly sharing photos taken at suicide scenes.

The Public Prosecution Service (PPS) announced the decision after examining evidence from the Police Ombudsman.

The PPS said: “It has been decided that there is sufficient evidence to prosecute the two officers reported for misconduct in public office.

“The prosecutions relate to numerous incidents including the alleged sharing of imagery taken at the scenes of sudden deaths.”

One of the officers has already been sacked by the PSNI. The other remains suspended.

Four families connected to the investigation have been informed of the development.

Legal papers are in the process of being finalised before the serving of summonses, with the suspects to be listed for court appearances at a later date.

PPS assistant director Martin Hardy said the organisation would “continue to engage” with the people affected.

The PSNI said that since there was a live criminal investigation, it “would be inappropriate to comment further at this time”.

It follows a decision to prosecute another individual for three counts of improper use of a public electronic communications network following the submission of a separate file by police.

The case against a 34-year-old man was previously listed at Newtownards Magistrates Court. The suspect is due to appear before a judge next month.

It emerged last year that two PSNI officers had been investigated for more than three years over allegations they had manipulated the body of a person who had died by suicide, before sharing photographs and a video online.

An investigation was launched as part of a wider probe encompassing 11 separate but related incidents dating back to 2017.

Police Ombudsman, Mrs Marie Anderson, said: “This was a complex and protracted investigation into serious matters of alleged criminality and misconduct.

“I note the decision to prosecute two police officers following the submission of a file by my Office.

“My investigators will continue to support the work of the PPS as the case progresses.”

Ombudsman Marie Anderson previously confirmed several individuals, including police officers and civilians in Northern Ireland and in England, were suspected of offences including misconduct, harassment and supplying drugs.

“No family should have had to endure the pain and suffering that has been caused by these images,” she said last year.

It is understood anonymous social media profiles may have been used to send abusive messages and disclose sensitive information.

Chief Constable Simon Byrne

At a Policing Board meeting last July, PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne apologised to one family for what he described as “harrowing and shocking” allegations.

He said claims that two officers manipulated a suicide victim’s body and shared photos and a video online had “besmirched” the reputation of the PSNI.

A relative of a deceased man said their brother’s genitalia had been exposed in a photograph taken after his body was discovered, and described how the ordeal had compounded their trauma.

Solicitor Padraig O Muirigh, who represents one of the families affected by the matter, said his clients welcomed the decision to prosecute.

“The families concerned have been very frustrated at the delay in arriving to this point,” he explained.

“While they appreciate some investigations are more complex than others, this has been ongoing for a number of years.

“There will be huge public interest in these cases, and I think the families and the wider public will expect these matters to be progressed as speedily as possible through the justice system.”

Mr O Muirigh also said similar cases in England had progressed “much more expeditiously”.